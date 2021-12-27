RBL Bank, HP Adhesives, Adani Transmission to be watched

RBL Bank said that the board of directors of the bank accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on medical leave and appointed Rajeev Ahuja (existing Executive Director of the Bank) as the Interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Yogesh Dayal as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of two years till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Reliance Industries shares that the company has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to withdraw its plan to demerge its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit.

Shares of HP Adhesives will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 274 per share.

Vedanta said that India Ratings and Research has revised the company's outlook to positive from stable while affirming its Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AA-'.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) said that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed the bank's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AAA' with a 'Stable' outlook and short-term issuer rating at 'IND A1+'.

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets to market a generic equivalent of Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g Packets of Genzyme.

Adani Transmission (ATL) has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission. ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Gujarat for a period of 35 years.

Shares of GMR Infrastructure will be watched. GMR Airports Netherlands B.V., a step down subsidiary of GMR Airports (GAL), on December 23, 2021, signed the Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) and Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Angkasa Pura II (AP II) for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport (Project) in Medan, Indonesia.

