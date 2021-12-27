RBL Bank, HP Adhesives, Adani Transmission to be watched

-
ALSO READ
Sanofi India gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 530 cr
Sanofi India announces resignation of company secretary
Sanofi receives consideration of Rs 587.64 cr for sale of its nutraceuticals biz
Sensex, Nifty bounce back; oil & gas stocks in demand
Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.13%
-
RBL Bank said that the board of directors of the bank accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on medical leave and appointed Rajeev Ahuja (existing Executive Director of the Bank) as the Interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Yogesh Dayal as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of two years till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
Reliance Industries shares that the company has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to withdraw its plan to demerge its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit.
Shares of HP Adhesives will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 274 per share.
Vedanta said that India Ratings and Research has revised the company's outlook to positive from stable while affirming its Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AA-'.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) said that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed the bank's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AAA' with a 'Stable' outlook and short-term issuer rating at 'IND A1+'.
Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets to market a generic equivalent of Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g Packets of Genzyme.
Adani Transmission (ATL) has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission. ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Gujarat for a period of 35 years.
Shares of GMR Infrastructure will be watched. GMR Airports Netherlands B.V., a step down subsidiary of GMR Airports (GAL), on December 23, 2021, signed the Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) and Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Angkasa Pura II (AP II) for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport (Project) in Medan, Indonesia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU