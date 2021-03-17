Ducon receives order for alumina handling system from Vedanta

Ducon Infratechnologies announced that it has received LoI (Letter of Intent) from Vedanta for Alumina Handling System for at their Alumina Refinery, Lanjigarh, District Kalahandi, Odisha.

The scope includes complete Design & Engineering, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of Alumina Handling System, for refinery expansion.

The Company continues to be actively involved in bidding for both FGD (Flue Gas Desulpharisation) and MHS (Material Handling System) projects.

In the case of FGD Projects, the company is bidding directly as well as jointly with other EPC companies and remains hopeful to win some of these projects as and when they are decided.

