Cerebra signs service agreement with top multinational US IT company

Cerebra Integrated Technologies has entered into service agreement with a Multinational Company which is considered to be one of the BIG five Companies in the US Information Technology industry.

This Customer designs, develops and sells consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, notepads, watches, headphones, earphones etc, along with consumer software and also provides online services to their customers. This service agreement is for recycling of E Waste and has also received two purchase orders against the said agreement.

