ABB Power Products and Systems bags Rs 124 cr order from BALCO

ABB Power Products and Systems India has been awarded a project worth over Rs 124 crore by one of India's top aluminum producers, Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO), to ensure improved reliability of the power distribution system at its Korba plant in Chhattisgarh.

The technology pioneer is delivering fully engineered 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substations that will replace an existing apparatus to better assimilate power from BALCO's captive generation plants, delivering it with efficiency to the Korba aluminum smelter.

