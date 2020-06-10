Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 36.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 118.60% to Rs 461.75 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 36.85% to Rs 44.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 118.60% to Rs 461.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.77% to Rs 73.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 1336.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1084.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

461.75211.231336.131084.1212.1125.1610.1811.9047.1947.21108.44143.9037.0738.7071.57110.9544.2732.3573.4595.11

