Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 36.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 118.60% to Rs 461.75 croreNet profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 36.85% to Rs 44.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 118.60% to Rs 461.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.77% to Rs 73.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 1336.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1084.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales461.75211.23 119 1336.131084.12 23 OPM %12.1125.16 -10.1811.90 - PBDT47.1947.21 0 108.44143.90 -25 PBT37.0738.70 -4 71.57110.95 -35 NP44.2732.35 37 73.4595.11 -23
