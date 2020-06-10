Suraj reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 44.47 croreNet profit of Suraj reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.66% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 175.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.4748.50 -8 175.70179.44 -2 OPM %9.269.32 -9.779.79 - PBDT2.851.58 80 8.247.54 9 PBT1.17-0.08 LP 1.590.95 67 NP0.74-0.67 LP 1.021.41 -28
