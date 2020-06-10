Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1887.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 13870.26 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1887.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 354.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 13870.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15751.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3352.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 340.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.83% to Rs 50230.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63446.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13870.2615751.55 -12 50230.4063446.09 -21 OPM %-17.448.48 --6.284.13 - PBDT-2702.231040.70 PL -4312.611713.68 PL PBT-2974.35743.70 PL -5398.40666.16 PL NP-1887.39354.70 PL -3352.92340.04 PL

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 08:03 IST

