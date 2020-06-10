JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Steel Long Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 133.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 296.86% to Rs 1008.30 crore

Net loss of Tata Steel Long Products reported to Rs 133.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 296.86% to Rs 1008.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 254.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 516.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 124.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 251.80% to Rs 3489.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 992.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1008.30254.07 297 3489.99992.05 252 OPM %13.509.56 -4.3914.58 - PBDT83.1138.96 113 -58.26199.40 PL PBT1.2436.05 -97 -369.05187.82 PL NP-133.2324.39 PL -516.23124.39 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 08:04 IST

