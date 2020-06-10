Tata Steel Long Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 133.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel BSL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 501.50 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1084.62 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Tata Steel BSL posts net profit of Rs 6 cr
Tata Steel gains on buzz of domestic biz restructuring
Tata Steel BSL falls as Q3 net loss widens
-
Sales rise 296.86% to Rs 1008.30 croreNet loss of Tata Steel Long Products reported to Rs 133.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 296.86% to Rs 1008.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 254.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 516.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 124.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 251.80% to Rs 3489.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 992.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1008.30254.07 297 3489.99992.05 252 OPM %13.509.56 -4.3914.58 - PBDT83.1138.96 113 -58.26199.40 PL PBT1.2436.05 -97 -369.05187.82 PL NP-133.2324.39 PL -516.23124.39 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU