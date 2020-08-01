Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.30% to Rs 54.94 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions declined 4.57% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.30% to Rs 54.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.44% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 328.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 310.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

54.9470.71328.85310.737.906.664.394.142.553.498.588.112.213.317.567.391.671.755.715.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)