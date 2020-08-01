Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.30% to Rs 54.94 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions declined 4.57% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.30% to Rs 54.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.44% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 328.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 310.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.9470.71 -22 328.85310.73 6 OPM %7.906.66 -4.394.14 - PBDT2.553.49 -27 8.588.11 6 PBT2.213.31 -33 7.567.39 2 NP1.671.75 -5 5.715.17 10
