Samyak International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.91% to Rs 10.36 croreNet Loss of Samyak International reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.91% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.98% to Rs 24.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.3612.62 -18 24.0443.69 -45 OPM %-11.004.28 -11.405.93 - PBDT-2.010.47 PL 1.782.19 -19 PBT-1.09-0.30 -263 -1.27-0.09 -1311 NP-1.05-0.49 -114 -1.26-0.31 -306
