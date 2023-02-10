Earum Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 44.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 76.07% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Earum Pharmaceuticals rose 44.21% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.07% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.174.89 -76 OPM %11.9720.25 -PBDT1.400.99 41 PBT1.370.95 44 NP1.370.95 44
