JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Earum Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 44.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 76.07% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Earum Pharmaceuticals rose 44.21% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.07% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.174.89 -76 OPM %11.9720.25 -PBDT1.400.99 41 PBT1.370.95 44 NP1.370.95 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU