Hasti Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Hasti Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.30 -80 OPM %16.676.67 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

