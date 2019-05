Eastern Treads appoints Independent Directors

W.e.f. 09 May 2019

M.S has been appointed as an Additional and lndependent on the with effect from 09 May 2019. He was further recommended to be re- appointed as an lndependent for a second term of five years with effect from 09 May 2019. Neelacanta lyer has been appointed as an Additional and lndependent on the Board of with effect from 09 May 2019. has been appointed as an Additional and on the Board of Eastern Treads, subject the approval of shareholders. M.E Mohamed, is designated as whole time Key Managerial Personnel, in the capacity of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)