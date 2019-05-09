Eastern Treads appoints Independent Directors

W.e.f. 09 May 2019M.S Ranganathan has been appointed as an Additional and lndependent Director in the intermittent vacancy on the Board of Eastern Treads with effect from 09 May 2019. He was further recommended to be re- appointed as an lndependent Director of the company for a second term of five years with effect from 09 May 2019. Neelacanta lyer has been appointed as an Additional and lndependent Director in the intermittent vacancy on the Board of Eastern Treads with effect from 09 May 2019. Rani Joseph has been appointed as an Additional and lndependent Director on the Board of Eastern Treads, subject the approval of shareholders. M.E Mohamed, Managing Director is designated as whole time Key Managerial Personnel, in the capacity of Managing Director
