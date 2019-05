W.e.f. 08 May 2019

Pranavaditya Mills announced that its Board of Directors at their meeting have appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 8th May, 2019, subject to the approval of Members of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)