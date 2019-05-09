Dynamatic Technologies signs contract with Boeing Defense

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

On 09 May 2019

Dynamatic Technologies announced that the Company has signed a Long Term Contract with Boeing Defense for the building of Aft Pylon and Cargo Ramp for Chinook CH-47. This Contract is an extension of the existing program where Dynamatic is supplying to Global requirements as single source outside of Boeing. With this, the Contract has been extended up to 2023.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 14:21 IST

