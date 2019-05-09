Dynamatic Technologies signs contract with Boeing Defense

-
ALSO READ
Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 540.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Dynamatic Tech surges after signing MoU with SAAB Technologies
Dynamatic Tech jumps after signing MoU with JSC
IAF to induct first unit of four Chinook helicopters today
CAG finds flaws in acquisition of Apache, Chinook helicopters
-
On 09 May 2019Dynamatic Technologies announced that the Company has signed a Long Term Contract with Boeing Defense for the building of Aft Pylon and Cargo Ramp for Chinook CH-47. This Contract is an extension of the existing program where Dynamatic is supplying to Global requirements as single source outside of Boeing. With this, the Contract has been extended up to 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU