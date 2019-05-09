Saint-Gobain Sekurit India submits outcome of Board meeting

On 09 May 2019Saint-Gobain Sekurit India announced that Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company with effect from 09 May 2019, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Mr. Pereira is not debarred or disqualified for the said appointment. The Board of Directors considered and approved the reappointment of Padmanabha Shetty as an Independent Director for a second term of five years from 18 July 2019, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Padmanabha Shetty is not debarred or disqualified for the said appointment. Consequent to resignation of M. G. Ramakrishna as Chairman and Independent Director of the Company, the Board of Directors have appointed Padmanabha Shetty as the Chairman of the Company with effect from 10th May 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU