Easy Trip Planners announces strategic partnership with magicpin

Easy Trip Planners and magicpin collaborated to form a unique strategic partnership to bring delightful customer experiences for their users.

As part of the partnership, EaseMyTrip and magicpin are launching a suite of products and services that will bring travel and shopping experiences together through cross promotion to give their customers a holistic purview, the company stated.

The company said that this partnership will have unique and specially curated offerings on each other's platforms, mutually benefiting both parties and consumers alike. The step is taken towards the strong recovery of both the industries; travel and retail shopping which is expected to grow even further during this year's festive season giving its customers the perfect opportunity to enjoy savings on their purchase, it added.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, We are delighted to be partnering with the largest retail savings company, magicpin. Both the brand's core mantra focuses on savings. EaseMyTrip also swears by offering zero convenience fee to its customers that help them save better on their bookings. With this partnership, we are excited to come up with exciting offers to delight the customers even more.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & co-founder said, The economy is getting back and people are stepping out more. We've seen a massive surge in the last 6 months and this is going to go to its highest this year. We're excited about our partnership with EaseMyTrip as it will enable people to get the best of both worlds, travel and savings on shopping.

Easy Trip Planners is an online travel platform, offering end to end travel solutions which include air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 114.7% to Rs 33.13 crore on 179.7% surge in net sales to Rs 87.58 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners declined 2.34% to Rs 378.05 on the BSE.

