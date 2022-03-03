Board of Easy Trip Planners approves allotment of 10.86 lakh bonus equity shares

-
-
On 03 March 2022The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 03 March 2022 has approved the allotment of 10,86,45,000 equity shares of face value of 2/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1.
Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 217,290,000/-compromising 108,645,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 434,580,000/-compromising 217,290,000/- equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
