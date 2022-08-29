S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, RSWM Ltd and Kridhan Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2022.

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 55.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86502 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd lost 8.20% to Rs 277. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12380 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd crashed 6.38% to Rs 60.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

RSWM Ltd plummeted 5.99% to Rs 394. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24719 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd pared 5.79% to Rs 4.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14538 shares in the past one month.

