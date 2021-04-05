Covid-19 Vaccinations Surpass 7.9 Crore In India

-
-
The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.9 Cr mark today. Cumulatively, 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,31,148 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.
These include 90,09,353 HCWs (1st dose), 53,43,493 HCWs (2nd dose), 97,37,850 FLWs (1st dose) and 41,33,961 FLWs (2nd Dose) and 4,99,31,635 (1st Dose) and 9,48,871 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years. As on Day-79 of the vaccination drive (4th April, 2021), 16,38,464 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 15,40,676 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,508 sessions for 1st dose and 97,788 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.
