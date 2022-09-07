ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday (6 September) arrested Ravi Narain, the former managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal phone-tapping of NSE employees.

Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 2013.

He served as the vice-chairman till June 2017.

Former chief executive officer of the NSE Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI earlier this year for her involvement in extending benefits to some brokers (co-location scam) and also using the alleged phone tapping against them. Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.

