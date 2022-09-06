India's coal production rises 8.27% to over 58 MT in Aug 2022

India's overall coal production increased by 8.27% to over 58 million ton in August this year as compared to the same month last year.

The Coal Ministry said that of the top 37 coal producing mines in the country, 25 mines produced more than 100% while the production level of five mines stood between 80% and 100%.

At the same time, the coal despatch has also increased by 5.41% to over 63 million tonnes as compared to August last year.

The Ministry said the overall power generation in August this year has been 3.14% higher than the power generated in August last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)