Indian Railways records best ever August monthly freight loading of over 119 MT

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction wins contract under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project
Rail Vikas Nigam inks MoU with ICF for metro coaches
IRCTC spurts on digital data monetisation plans
Board of K&R Rail Engineering approves change in registered office
Rail Vikas Nigam gains after signing MoU with Jaykaycem
-
Indian Railways (IR) has recorded best ever August monthly freight loading of 119.32 MT in August 2022.
The incremental loading has been 8.69 million tonnes, a growth of 7.86% over the same month last year. The Railway Ministry said with this, Indian Railways has had 24 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading.
Railway has achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 MT in coal, followed by 0.71 MT in fertilizer, 0.68 MT in balance other goods and 0.62 MT containers.
The cumulative freight loading from 1st April 2022 to 31st August 2022 has been 620.87 MT as against 562.75 MT achieved in 2021-22, an incremental loading of 58.11 MT, with a growth of 10.32% over same period last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU