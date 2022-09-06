Indian Railways records best ever August monthly freight loading of over 119 MT

Indian Railways (IR) has recorded best ever August monthly freight loading of 119.32 MT in August 2022.

The incremental loading has been 8.69 million tonnes, a growth of 7.86% over the same month last year. The Railway Ministry said with this, Indian Railways has had 24 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading.

Railway has achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 MT in coal, followed by 0.71 MT in fertilizer, 0.68 MT in balance other goods and 0.62 MT containers.

The cumulative freight loading from 1st April 2022 to 31st August 2022 has been 620.87 MT as against 562.75 MT achieved in 2021-22, an incremental loading of 58.11 MT, with a growth of 10.32% over same period last year.

