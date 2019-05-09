'Edelweiss Financial Serv announces public issue of Redm. Non Conv. Debt

-
ALSO READ
HC asks RPL, Edelweiss to try resolving share sale issue
CDPQ to invest over Rs 1800 crore in Edelweiss NBFC
ECL Finance announces public issue of NCDs aggregating Rs 1000 cr
Arvind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Pledged share sale: Reliance Power drags Edelweiss group to HC, but gets no relief
-
On 09 May 2019ECL Finance, the NBFC arm of Edelweiss Group announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 1,500 million, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1500 million aggregating to a total of ₹3,000 million. The NCDs offer an effective yield of 9.90% p.a. for 24 months tenure, 10.20% p.a. for 39 months tenure, up to 10.42% p.a. for 60 months tenure and 10.42% for 120 months tenure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU