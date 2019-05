'Edelweiss Financial Serv announces public issue of Redm. Non Conv. Debt

On 09 May 2019

Finance, the NBFC arm of announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 1,500 million, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1500 million aggregating to a total of ₹3,000 million. The offer an effective yield of 9.90% p.a. for 24 months tenure, 10.20% p.a. for 39 months tenure, up to 10.42% p.a. for 60 months tenure and 10.42% for 120 months tenure.

