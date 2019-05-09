'Edelweiss Financial Serv announces public issue of Redm. Non Conv. Debt

JUST IN
On 09 May 2019

ECL Finance, the NBFC arm of Edelweiss Group announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 1,500 million, with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1500 million aggregating to a total of ₹3,000 million. The NCDs offer an effective yield of 9.90% p.a. for 24 months tenure, 10.20% p.a. for 39 months tenure, up to 10.42% p.a. for 60 months tenure and 10.42% for 120 months tenure.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 18:50 IST

