Lakshmi Vilas Bank extends its tenure of appointment of RBI Nominee Director

For a period of 2 years from 17 May 2019 to 16 May 2021

The (RBI) vide their letter had appointed Rajnish Kumar, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru as an on the Board for a period of two years from 17 May 2019 to 16 May 2021 or till further orders. Further, RBI, vide their letter DBR.PSBD No.9479/16.05.013/2018 -19 dated 09 May 2019 had conveyed the extension of tenure of appointment of to act as an on the Board for a period of two years from 17 May 2019 to 16 May 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)