Lakshmi Vilas Bank extends its tenure of appointment of RBI Nominee Director

-
ALSO READ
Credit growth in banking sector to continue: SBI's Rajnish Kumar
Linking bank deposit rates with repo rates to speed up transmission process: SBI
RBI decision to not change repo rate 'pragmatic surprise': SBI Chairman
RBI's repo rate cut largely in consonance with market expectations: SBI Chairman
RBI unlikely to cut interest rates: SBI chief
-
For a period of 2 years from 17 May 2019 to 16 May 2021The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide their letter had appointed Rajnish Kumar, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru as an Additional Director on the Board for a period of two years from 17 May 2019 to 16 May 2021 or till further orders. Further, RBI, vide their letter DBR.PSBD No.9479/16.05.013/2018 -19 dated 09 May 2019 had conveyed the extension of tenure of appointment of Rajnish Kumar to act as an Additional Director on the Board for a period of two years from 17 May 2019 to 16 May 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU