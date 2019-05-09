Intimation of change in directors of Shriram Transport Finance Co.

On 08 May 2019The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 08 May 2019 have considered and approved the following: i) Resignation of Gerrit Lodewyk Van Heerde, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, from the directorship of the Company with effect from 09 May 2019. ii) Appointment of Ignatius Michael Viljoen as a Non-Executive Non- Independent Director on the Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company with effect from the date of allotment of Director Identification Number (DIN) to him, subject to approval of members of the Company. iii) Re-appointment of Umesh Revankar as a Managing Director & CEO of the Company for a further period of 5 years with effect from 26 October 2019 to 25 October 2024, subject to approval of members of the Company.
