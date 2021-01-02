Edelweiss Financial Services prepones closure of public issue of NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance plans to raise fund via debt issue
Edelweiss Financial Services launches Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs
Edelweiss Financial to raise upto Rs 200 cr via NCDs
L&T Finance Holdings to consider raising funds via NCD issue
Embassy Office Parks REIT allots NCDs aggregating Rs 750 cr
-
Edelweiss Financial Services announced that its public issue of NCDs of face value of Rs 1000 each for an amount upto of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore aggregating up to Rs 200 crore that opened on 23 December 2020, was scheduled to close on 15 January 2020, with an option for early closure or extension by such period as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company or the Debenture Fund Raising Committee thereof.
Accordingly, the Debenture Fund Raising Committee has decided to exercise the option of early closure and to close the issue on 04 January 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU