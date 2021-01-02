Edelweiss Financial Services prepones closure of public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that its public issue of NCDs of face value of Rs 1000 each for an amount upto of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore aggregating up to Rs 200 crore that opened on 23 December 2020, was scheduled to close on 15 January 2020, with an option for early closure or extension by such period as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company or the Debenture Fund Raising Committee thereof.

Accordingly, the Debenture Fund Raising Committee has decided to exercise the option of early closure and to close the issue on 04 January 2021.

