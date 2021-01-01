Tata Motors domestic sales rise 21% in December 2020

Tata Motors announced that total domestic sales stood at 53,430 units in month of December 2020 compared to 44,254 units in December 2019, recording a growth of 21%.

For Q3 FY2021, total sales stood at 150,958 units, higher by 24% compared to Q3 FY 2020 and higher 41% over Q2 FY2021.

Total sales include domestic passenger vehicles which rose 84% to 23,545 units in December 2020. Meanwhile, domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 4% to 32,869 units in December 2020.

