Tata Motors domestic sales rise 21% in December 2020

Tata Motors announced that total domestic sales stood at 53,430 units in month of December 2020 compared to 44,254 units in December 2019, recording a growth of 21%.
For Q3 FY2021, total sales stood at 150,958 units, higher by 24% compared to Q3 FY 2020 and higher 41% over Q2 FY2021.
Total sales include domestic passenger vehicles which rose 84% to 23,545 units in December 2020. Meanwhile, domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 4% to 32,869 units in December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU