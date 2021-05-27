EIA Estimates Petroleum Consumption In India Fell 8% Between March And April 2021

The US Energy Information Administration or EIA noted yesterday that the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India has led to various travel restrictions, which reduced consumption of transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

As a result, EIA revised down forecast for petroleum consumption in India in the May Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). It estimates that petroleum consumption in India declined by 0.4 million barrels per day (b/d) (8%) to 4.7 million b/d between March and April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)