Indian Railways Freight Loading Jumps Around 10%

Indian Railways has witnessed double digit growth in freight traffic despite Covid-19 worries. Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of May 2021 for Indian Railways. Railways recorded more than 10% increase in Freight loading as compared to normal year of 2019-20.

In FY 2021-22, Indian Railways total loading is 203.88 Million Tonnes (MT) which is 10% more than FY 2019-20 loading figures (184.88 MT) for the same period. The Indian Railways' Freight loading for the month of May 2021 is 92.29 MT which is 10% more than May 2019 (83.84 MT) and 43% more than May 2020 (64.61 MT) for the same period. The important items transported during May 2021 includes 97.06 million tonnes of Coal, 27.14 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 7.89 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 6.09 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 11.11 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker) and 8.2 million tonnes of Clinker. In the month of May 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 9278.95 crores from freight loading.

