Indian Railways Freight Loading Jumps Around 10%

-
ALSO READ
Rites secures work order from National High Speed Rail Corporation
Rites (in consortium) bags consultancy order for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor
RITES emerges as lowest bidder for consultancy order
IRCTC rises over 3% in two days
L&T Construction secures order from Metro Express, Mauritius
-
Indian Railways has witnessed double digit growth in freight traffic despite Covid-19 worries. Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of May 2021 for Indian Railways. Railways recorded more than 10% increase in Freight loading as compared to normal year of 2019-20.
In FY 2021-22, Indian Railways total loading is 203.88 Million Tonnes (MT) which is 10% more than FY 2019-20 loading figures (184.88 MT) for the same period. The Indian Railways' Freight loading for the month of May 2021 is 92.29 MT which is 10% more than May 2019 (83.84 MT) and 43% more than May 2020 (64.61 MT) for the same period. The important items transported during May 2021 includes 97.06 million tonnes of Coal, 27.14 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 7.89 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 5.34 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 6.09 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 11.11 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker) and 8.2 million tonnes of Clinker. In the month of May 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 9278.95 crores from freight loading.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU