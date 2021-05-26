Foodgrains Output Estimated To Rise 2.70%

As per Third Advance Estimates for 2020-21, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 305.44 million tonnes which is higher by 7.94 million tonnes or around 2.70% than the production of foodgrain of 297.50 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20. Further, the production during 2020-21 is higher by 26.66 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2015-16 to 2019-20) average production of foodgrain.

Total production of Rice during 2020-21 is estimated at record 121.46 million tonnes. It is higher by 9.01 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 112.44 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2020-21 is estimated at record 108.75 million tonnes. It is higher by 8.32 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 100.42 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 49.66 million tonnes, which is higher by 1.91 million tonnes than the production of 47.75 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20. Further, it is also higher by 5.68 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 25.58 million tonnes which is higher by 3.64 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 21.93 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at record 36.57 million tonnes which is higher by 3.35 million tonnes than the production of 33.22 million tonnes during 2019-20. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 6.02 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 392.80 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2020-21 is higher by 30.73 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 362.07 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton is estimated at 36.49 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 4.59 million bales than the average cotton production. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.62 million bales (of 180 kg each).

