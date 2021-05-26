India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Hits Almost 90%

India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Covid-19 Cases for ten consecutive days now. A total of 2,08,921 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Active Caseload has also now reduced to 24,95,591. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021. A net decline of 91,191is witnessed in the last 24 hours.

It now comprises 9.19% of the country's total Positive Cases. India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 13th consecutive day. A total of 2,95,955 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. A total of 87,034 more recoveries during the last 24 hours were noted as compared to the daily new cases. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,43,50,816 today with the 2,95,955 patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours.. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 89.66%.

