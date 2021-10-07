EIA Says India's Household Electricity Use To Rise More Than Five Times 2020 Levels Over Next Three Decades

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted in its latest International Energy Outlook 2021 that it projects electricity use in buildings to grow fastest in India, where the average rate of expanding electricity use (electrification) is 10 times faster than population growth. By 2050, household electricity use in India is likely to increase to more than five times 2020 levels, largely a result of increasing population and rising household income.

Electricity use in commercial buildings almost quadruples as the service sector of India's economy expands. India's liquid fuels consumption by 2050 will be three times higher than 2020 levels while crude oil production will be lower in 2050 than in 2020.

