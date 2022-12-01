Eicher Motors' CV sales rise by 20% YoY in Nov'22; exports record sharp contraction

Eicher Motors said that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles has sold 4,903 units of commercial vehicles (CV) in November 2022, up by 20% from 4,085 units sold in November 2021.

While total domestic sales increased by 40.8% to 4,483 units, exports declined by 69.7% to 237 units in November 2022 over November 2021.

Total sales of Volvo trucks & buses jumped 55.1% to 183 units in November 2022 from 118 units sold in November 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 76% to Rs 656.86 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 373.20 crore in Q2 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,519.40 crore, up 56.4% as compared to Rs 2,249.56 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip fell 1.35% to end at Rs 3441.15 on the BSE.

