Esab India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2022.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2022.

Esab India Ltd tumbled 5.63% to Rs 3917 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 398 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd lost 4.19% to Rs 1202.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1765 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd crashed 4.00% to Rs 508.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12754 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd corrected 3.77% to Rs 1290.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28082 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India shed 3.59% to Rs 143.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91949 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)