Eicher Motors Ltd stays supported

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 17665, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% drop in NIFTY and a 14.16% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17665, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 19.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6634.5, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17662.05, up 1.73% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is down 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% drop in NIFTY and a 14.16% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

