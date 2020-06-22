Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, PTC India Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2020.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 33.72% to Rs 547.05 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd spiked 17.12% to Rs 239.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd soared 16.41% to Rs 82.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd gained 15.06% to Rs 47. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd advanced 14.14% to Rs 460.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

