Eicher Motors total sales up 86% YoY; international business sells over 5,700 units

Eicher Motors' total motorcycles sales jumped by 86% to 82,235 units in October 2022 from 44,133 units sold in October 2021.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc doubled to 74,828 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc rose 10% to 74,828 units in October 2022 over October 2021.

The International Business recorded sales of 5,707 units in October 2022, which is higher by 62% as compared with 3,522 units sold in October 2021.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 157.81% to Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 237 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 3,397 crore, up 72% as compared to Rs 1,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2021-22.

The scrip declined 1.41% to currently trade at Rs 3745 on the BSE.

