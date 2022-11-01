Tata Motors records 15% YoY growth in Oct'22 sales

Tata Motors said that the company's sales in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, up by 15% as compared to 67,829 units sold during October 2021.

While total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell by 2% to 32,912 units, total passenger vehicle (PV) sales jumped 33% to 45,423 units in October 2022 over October 2021.

Total domestic sales rose by 17% to 76,537 units in October 2022 from 65,151 units in October 2021.

"A planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in Oct'22, the auto maker said in a statement.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 71,935 crore in Q1 FY23.

The scrip advanced 2.16% to end at Rs 421.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)