Eight stocks spurt on F&O foray

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday announced inclusion of eight stocks in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 29 October 2021.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was up 165 points or 0.94% at 17,811.

Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 8.15%), Atul (up 5.41%), Firstsource Solutions (up 5.27%), Whirlpool of India (up 5%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 3.72%), Birlasoft (up 3.66%), Laurus Labs (up 3.61%) and SBI Cards and Payment Services (up 2.47%) surged.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on 28 October 2021 through a separate circular, NSE said.

