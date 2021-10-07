Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 1615.38 points or 3.9% at 43001.24 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 7.54%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 4.53%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.73%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 1.46%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 1.17%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.76%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.52%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.47%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.42%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 572.26 or 0.97% at 59761.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 162.45 points or 0.92% at 17808.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 350.3 points or 1.22% at 29043.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 112.33 points or 1.27% at 8943.51.

On BSE,2153 shares were trading in green, 559 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

