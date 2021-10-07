Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 756.48 points or 3.19% at 24489.65 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 7.62%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 4.45%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.56%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.31%), Escorts Ltd (up 2.08%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.99%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.81%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.7%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 572.26 or 0.97% at 59761.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 162.45 points or 0.92% at 17808.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 350.3 points or 1.22% at 29043.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 112.33 points or 1.27% at 8943.51.

On BSE,2153 shares were trading in green, 559 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

