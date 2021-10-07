Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 138.73 points or 3.46% at 4144.51 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 12.38%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.97%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.66%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.64%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 2.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.42%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.16%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.81%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.31%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 572.26 or 0.97% at 59761.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 162.45 points or 0.92% at 17808.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 350.3 points or 1.22% at 29043.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 112.33 points or 1.27% at 8943.51.

On BSE,2153 shares were trading in green, 559 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

