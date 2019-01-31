EIH spurts after good Q3 numbers

rose 12.53% to Rs 202.45 at 11:07 IST on BSE after net profit rose 49.80% to Rs 63.89 crore on 22.61% rise in net sales to Rs 443.92 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 348.65 points, or 0.98% to 35,939.90.

On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8,694 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 207.75 and a low of Rs 185.35 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 213.25 on 18 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 137.60 on 5 October 2018.

EIH, under the aegis of Group, operates hotels and cruisers in five countries under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)