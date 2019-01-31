EIH spurts after good Q3 numbers

EIH rose 12.53% to Rs 202.45 at 11:07 IST on BSE after net profit rose 49.80% to Rs 63.89 crore on 22.61% rise in net sales to Rs 443.92 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 348.65 points, or 0.98% to 35,939.90.
On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8,694 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 207.75 and a low of Rs 185.35 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 213.25 on 18 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 137.60 on 5 October 2018.
EIH, under the aegis of The Oberoi Group, operates hotels and cruisers in five countries under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brands.
