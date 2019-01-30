Godrej Consumer Products Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Ltd and Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2019.

Linde India Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Ltd and Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2019.

tumbled 8.95% to Rs 689.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63049 shares in the past one month.

crashed 7.59% to Rs 470.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95975 shares in the past one month.

lost 6.10% to Rs 11.39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd shed 5.91% to Rs 160. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing Finance Ltd pared 5.53% to Rs 660.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

