Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.16%

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 7.34% over last one month compared to 7.07% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.22% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.16% today to trade at Rs 477.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.98% to quote at 10920.68. The index is down 7.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 1.51% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 29.21 % over last one year compared to the 0.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 7.34% over last one month compared to 7.07% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40713 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 747.25 on 31 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 442.1 on 29 Jan 2019.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:30 IST

