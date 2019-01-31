Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.16%

Ltd has lost 7.34% over last one month compared to 7.07% fall in BSE Metal and 1.22% drop in the SENSEX

Ltd gained 2.16% today to trade at Rs 477.7. The BSE Metal is up 0.98% to quote at 10920.68. The is down 7.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 1.51% and added 1.15% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 29.21 % over last one year compared to the 0.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has lost 7.34% over last one month compared to 7.07% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40713 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 747.25 on 31 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 442.1 on 29 Jan 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)