ICICI Bank rises after Q3 results

rose 2.67% to Rs 375 at 9:22 IST on BSE after net profit fell 2.75% to Rs 1,604.91 crore on 19.79% increase in total income to Rs 20,163.25 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 238.01 points, or 0.67% to 35,829.26.

On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20.53 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 375.80 and a low of Rs 368.65 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 383.35 on 9 January 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 256.50 on 16 July 2018.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 51,591.47 crore as on 31 December 2018 as against Rs 54,488.96 crore as on 30 September 2018 and Rs 46,038.70 crore as on 31 December 2017.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 7.75% as on 31 December 2018 as against 8.54% as on 30 September 2018 and 7.82% as on 31 December 2017.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.58% as on 31 December 2018 as against 3.65% as on 30 September 2018 and 4.20% as on 31 December 2017.

The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 18.90% to Rs 4,244.15 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The provision coverage ratio on non-performing loans, including cumulative technical/prudential write-offs, increased by 690 bps sequentially to 76.3% at 31 December 2018, further strengthening the balance sheet.

currently has a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs across

