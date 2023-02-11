Ekansh Concepts standalone net profit declines 48.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 48.24% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.21% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.668.11-31.8012.451.802.261.802.181.472.84

