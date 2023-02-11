Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 3.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 177.47 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 3.28% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 177.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.177.47172.0718.8119.0131.9933.2127.2528.7320.3421.03

