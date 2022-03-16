EKI Energy adds over 27% in five days

EKI Energy Services was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 8,151, extending gains for fifth day in a row.

The stock has gained 27.62% in five sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 6,386.95 recorded on 9 March 2022.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, EKI Energy Services said that it is advanced discussions with some of the European oil and gas majors, to launch an initiative to supply free improved cook stoves to rural households.

"Cookstoves are uniquely designed metal stoves, which will have a thermal efficiency of 25%-35%, helping to reduce burning of the wood required for cooking food. They will help in reducing carbon footprint and generate carbon offsets.

EKI Energy Services is a leading company in the carbon credit industry in India with an established global footprint. It provides all services in carbon asset management that includes, carbon footprint management, sustainability audits, training for quality control and management, carbon neutrality, life-cycle analysis and end to end carbon offset project management.

The company's net profit rose 98.41% to Rs 161.21 crore on 55.10% increase in net sales to Rs 687.82 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)